Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $220.47.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

