Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.