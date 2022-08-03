Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.