Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.