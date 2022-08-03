Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Insulet were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 4.6 %

PODD opened at $257.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.12. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.73.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.