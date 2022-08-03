Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPYG opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.