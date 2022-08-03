Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Moderna were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,477,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,830,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

