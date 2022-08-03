Stephens Inc. AR Has $527,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.