Stephens Inc. AR Has $530,000 Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.05% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 480,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

OEC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

