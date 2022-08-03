Stephens Inc. AR Has $553,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

