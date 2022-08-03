Stephens Inc. AR Has $567,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,845 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

