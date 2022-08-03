Stephens Inc. AR Has $569,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JD.com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Up 1.7 %

JD.com stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.