Stephens Inc. AR Has $581,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

