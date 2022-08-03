Stephens Inc. AR Has $588,000 Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.