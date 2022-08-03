Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 411.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.