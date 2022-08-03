Stephens Inc. AR Invests $505,000 in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 896,940 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 258,256 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $6,501,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

