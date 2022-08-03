Stephens Inc. AR Invests $568,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.91.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

