Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Entergy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy stock opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

