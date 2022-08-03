Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $599,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

