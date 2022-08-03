Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

NYSE:AR opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,255,450 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

