Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

