Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 18,999 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.