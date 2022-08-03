Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 25,480 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,165,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69.

