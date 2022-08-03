Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEM opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

