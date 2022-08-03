Stephens Inc. AR Sells 105 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

