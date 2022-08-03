Stephens Inc. AR Sells 15,568 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

