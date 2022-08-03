Stephens Inc. AR Sells 236 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

