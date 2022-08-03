Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,741 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.