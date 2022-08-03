Stephens Inc. AR Sells 463 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

