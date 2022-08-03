Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,877 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

