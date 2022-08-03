Stephens Inc. AR Sells 582 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

