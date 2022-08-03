Stephens Inc. AR Sells 594 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

