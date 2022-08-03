Stephens Inc. AR Sells 710 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AerCap were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,361,000 after purchasing an additional 292,641 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

