Stephens Inc. AR Sells 770 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $150.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

