Stephens Inc. AR Sells 779 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.