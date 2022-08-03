Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,811 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OneMain were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneMain Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.