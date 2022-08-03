Stephens Inc. AR Takes $540,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

