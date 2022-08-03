Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 482.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,067,459 shares of company stock valued at $206,090,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

