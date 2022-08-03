Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of DXP Enterprises worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

DXPE stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

