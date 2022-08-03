SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of SIVB opened at $400.19 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.24 and a 200 day moving average of $505.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

