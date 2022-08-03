SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SVF Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Price Performance

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.