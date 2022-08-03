Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.9 %

TMHC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

