Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

Teleflex stock opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,386,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.