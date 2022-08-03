TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$170.00 to C$174.00. Approximately 12,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 243,053 shares.The stock last traded at $100.17 and had previously closed at $100.85.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

