The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

