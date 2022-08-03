The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.