The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

