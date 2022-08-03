TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $39.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 3,806 shares.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

