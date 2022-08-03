TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $39.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 3,806 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.