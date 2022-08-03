TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $47.07. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 3,957 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

