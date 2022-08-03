Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,399 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.